Truly spectacular! It is a rare home that has it all, convenience, privacy, beauty, superior craftsmanship, land (but not too much), a yard and extraordinary views. This home is located in the Salem area of Roanoke County, within 5 minutes of I81 and within 30 minutes to Blacksburg or Roanoke City! Upon entry, the quality of the home can be seen in all the designer touches and the exemplary building materials. Not often does a home have amazing, private mountain views and a yard! The house is situated to take advantage of the sunrises and sunsets one can be enjoyed form the rocking chair front porch the other from the outdoor kitchen complete with a wood burning fireplace. With not one, but two bedrooms and baths on the main level, single level living could be enjoyed if desired. This is a home from which dreams are made!