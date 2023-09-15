This beautiful custom-built, one-owner home sits on 3.6 acres, providing breathtaking views of the Hidden Valley Golf Course. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half updated bathrooms, this spacious home boasts a cozy den with wet bar and wood burning fireplace, large living room and a finished basement, perfect for movie night or rec room. Easy update to add door for a 5th bedroom on main level, currently used as an office. The updated kitchen is adjacent to the heart of the home, a large sunroom perfect for year round enjoyment with heating and air. The grounds consist of more than 1.5 acres of level land, gorgeous gardens, an outdoor kitchen, and a large shed. With its updated design, sizable space and multipurpose acres, this home provides the perfect space to live in your dream home.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials at First Baptist Church of Hollins told Alice Garrison’s family that her remains could not be buried in its cemetery — because Garri…
Brooks figured his November schedule was tough enough without adding UConn.
Virginia Tech opened the 2023 season in grand style with a 36-17 win over Old Dominion. The Hokies remain at home and welcome Purdue to Lane S…
Bowers won numerous city elections as a Democrat – and in 2008, as an independent. But after his fourth term as mayor ended in 2016, his indep…
Roanoke's planning commission on Monday recommended approval of a rezoning needed to move forward plans for Goodwill Industries to open a groc…