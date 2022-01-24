4 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $289,950

Enjoy this cozy home located in a beautiful Botetourt neighborhood! Very convenient to medical facilities, shopping, local farmer markets, and Blue Ridge Parkway! Quick access to I-81, 460 and easy corridor to Lynchburg. The back patio, sun porch, large deep ''fenced in'' backyard and above ground pool is wonderful for entertaining, or just relaxing! Large 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, new tankless water heater, new water softener, are just a few of the amenities. New carpet in downstairs bedroom, carpet in office and new flooring installed in both bathrooms August 2020. Furnace was converted to natural gas in just recent weeks. Easy to Show!!