4 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $292,500

Welcome to 519 Knollwood Dr. This 4 bed 2 bath home is located in a quiet subdivision with quick access to 460 and I-81. It has a new kitchen with shaker style cabinets, granite counters, and SS appliances. The home boasts 4 large bedrooms with ample closet space, new laminate flooring and windows throughout the entire home, ceramic tile floors, tiled shower on the main, new lighting, HVAC installed in 2012, large deck overlooking the oversized lot with both grass and wooded areas. Magnificent long-range views, level walkout lower level to the expansive back yard. Downstairs you'll find a large den with brick fireplace, two large bedrooms, a full bath and large laundry/storage room. Call to schedule a showing today!

