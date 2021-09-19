4 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $389,950

Unbelievable space in the Botetourt Co Ranch! Many upgrades since 2019! Granite countertops, stainless appl and tile floors in open EIK, upper family room w lots of natural light, formal living & dining rooms, spacious master ste w/hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, master w/tiled shower! Large deck off of family room. Finished LL w/kitchenette, new flooring, built in shelving in LL family room, 3rd full BA, large BR w/built ins, Poss. in law qtrs! Mudroom, sunroom oversized 2 car garage! .55+/- acre, nicely landscaped w/seasonal views of community lake!