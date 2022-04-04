 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $490,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $490,000

Secluded getaway in convenient location! Sitting near to Botetourt Golf and Swim Club, the brick ranch sits on 6.25 Acres that is fenced and a nice mixture of woods and open pasture. Barn has 3 stalls with hay loft and tack room and open shed. Riding ring near the barn and land flows down to wet weather creek on property. Sit on the covered front porch or relax in the rear sunroom overlooking the land. Finished basement with additional family room, large bedrooms, and lots of storage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Goss: Morning planets race eastward

Goss: Morning planets race eastward

Our morning sky presents a good demonstration that the planets do indeed move, and that they all don’t move at the same rate, nor always in th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert