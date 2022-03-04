4 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $500,000

Secluded getaway in convenient location! Sitting near to Botetourt Golf and Swim Club, the brick ranch sits on 6.25 Acres that is fenced and a nice mixture of woods and open pasture. Barn has 3 stalls with hay loft and tack room and open shed. Riding ring near the barn and land flows down to wet weather creek on property. Sit on the covered front porch or relax in the rear sunroom overlooking the land. Finished basement with additional family room, large bedrooms, and lots of storage.