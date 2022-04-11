4 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $524,995

Fabulous move-in ready home on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood just minutes away from, school, stores and restaurants. Lot of updates such as new flooring, new Marvin windows, new storage garage, Paint.... Home offers formal living room, nice dining room, large kitchen with all appliances, and family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Master suite and bedrooms are all large with ample closet space. Finished basement with rec/game room that could also be used as a media room, Large craft/office area, and an additional bedroom and full bath. Peaceful and private backyard setting with 3 tiered deck, where you can enjoy time with family and friends. Beautiful landscaping, storage, 2 sheds with electricity, and extra large 2-car garage, completes this great home