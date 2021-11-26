4 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $525,000

Custom built 4/5 bedroom ranch home with an in-law area in the walkout lower level. The first floor features a master ensuite, large great room with a stone gas log fireplace, extremely large updated kitchen with granite countertops, very large dining area, 1/2 bath in common area first floor large laundry room and a 3 bay, 24x40 attached garage. Lower level features 3 or 4 bedrooms 2 full baths and 2 1/2 baths as well as a woodstove that can heat the entire house, walkout to the patio and a 2 bay car garage and carport. This house is wonderful for a large family or for in laws or teens to have their own space. Also as a bonus, there is a 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath guest house with it's own laundry hookup, walkin closet and electric meter. See additional spec sheet for upgrades and dates.