4 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $538,000

Fantastic home in SOMMERSBY! One of Botetourt's most sought after neighborhoods, this move-in ready home sits on 1 acre, features a MAIN level Owner's suite bath with jacuzzi tub, walk-in closet, laundry, Spacious Dining Rm, Living Rm/ Office & Family Room with vaulted ceiling & gas log fireplace also on entry, 3 bedrooms full bath on the second floor, Finished basement adds valuable square footage for recreation space and storage, Great space for in-laws or a teen area, or Airbnb space! It offers a full bath, a kitchenette, laundry, family room, the office could be used for a bedroom. Lots of closet space & storage downstairs. Beautiful views can see the Peaks of Otter, cul-de-sac street, great yard for the kids & outdoor entertaining. Greenfield school district, Conveniently located close to the Botetourt CC, Ashley Plantation Golf course, Daleville Town Center, YMCA, Botetourt Center at Greenfield. Come enjoy living in BOCO!

