4 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $559,000

If you've been looking for one level living w/peace & privacy, look no further! Perfectly situated on a large 1.84 acre lot w/beautiful views from the covered front porch of the mountains, the stocked pond & the tree-lined driveway. Open concept kitchen w/large island is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features include custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & a large walk-in pantry. Large entry level master suite w/walk-in closet, a must-see shower & dual vanities. The upper level offers 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath & a spacious living space. Outdoor amenities include a large deck & a pergola covered patio. The partial basement is great for storage! Within walking distance of Botetourt Sports Complex w/hiking trails. Only minutes from Daleville Town Center