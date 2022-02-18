 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $585,000

This stunning custom-built brick home boasts all the desirability of nature and privacy while minutes from shopping and dining. Gorgeous hardwoods, vaulted ceilings, sunny custom kitchen with granite countertops, main level master ensuite with walk-in closet and deep tub, custom mouldings, 1.38 acres and ample parking. High ceiling lower-level recreation room with custom built-ins and a NEW SUNROOM with electric fireplace provides bonus space for all to enjoy! Vintage pool table and air hockey table to convey and complete the downstairs rec room!

