4 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $589,950

This gorgeous home offers more than 4,000 sq feet on over 9 acres of land and a classic red roof barn! Inside the home the kitchen has new stainless appliances, new cabinets and new granite counter tops. The master bedroom in on the first floor and three additional bedrooms upstairs. All the hardwoods have been refinished and the carpet is new. The entire home has been freshly painted. The finished lower level offers a full bath and a great storage room. It has beautiful brick exterior and a new roof. Two garages, two car garage leading into the laundry area, the second underneath - perfect for work space and storage.

