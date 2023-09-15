Take a look at this Custom Home located in Woodridge Estates in Botetourt Co. This Home offers 4 Bedrooms, with a Bonus room downstairs if you need a 5th. As you drive to the Property, you'll immediately feel relaxed, as you pass through neighborhood, with mature landscape, and well maintain lawns. Arriving, you'll enjoy the Spacious driveway with room to play Basketball or other fun games. Walking in the Home, you'll love the Hardwood floors, Grand Staircase, and living room that allows plenty of natural light in the Home. Primary Bedroom is on the entry level, separate from the others. Half Bath on Entry level for guests, if you enjoy entertaining on the spacious deck or patio below. Need Storage? No problem, plenty of room in the upper Attic or on the lower level, near the