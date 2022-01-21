Beautifully maintained 1-Owner custom built two story with barn for horses, attached 2 car garage, and detached 3 car luxury garage. Open first floorplan between kitchen and large family room opens to private rear deck. 4 bedrooms on second floor including bonus room over the garage. Finished basement den with wet bar and full bath for more entertaining space. Fencing in place in front yard for animals with minimal effort. 2 additional storage buildings. Great school districts. Well built and insulated with very reasonable utilities given the sq ft. Close to I81, shopping and restaurants in Daleville, and quick commute to Roanoke or Lexington. Detached garage is approx 40'x34' with 12 ft ceilings, tall garage doors, epoxy floors, and thicker concrete under 9k lb 4 post lift.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $750,000
