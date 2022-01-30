 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $179,900

Spacious 2 story with 3/4 Bedrooms (possible 4th bedroom on main level, has no closet or door) and 2 full Baths. Updatedkitchen (5 years) , lots of space in William Byrd School District. With in walking distance to Vinton Famers Market, restaurants and brewery's. Less than 5minute drive to Downtown Roanoke. House sold as -is, inspections welcome but seller will make no repairs. Great rental property, with rental history for $1,400 a month for the past 3 years. Parking on street in front or 3-4 spaces in the back of the house, at alley. Home warranty.

