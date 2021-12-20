4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $189,950

Hurry and look at this charming ranch located in vinton. Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and backsplash. Enjoy your spring nights on the back deck or florida room looking out at your pond with beautiful flower bed. Homes offers 2 bedrooms with the option for 4. 2 full baths one upstairs and downstairs. Cement driveway to the garage that will open up on the back side of the home as well. Hardwood floors and plenty of space.