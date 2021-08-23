4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $222,500

 Skip to main content
WELCOME HOME! This lovely 4 BR/2 BA home is ready for its new owners! Over 2400 sq ft in this home making the possibilities endless! *Potential for 5th bedroom. ORIGINAL front door will greet you as you enter the home! Walk through this massive home and envision it being yours! SOLAR PANELS will keep your monthly expenses low! Make this classic 1890's home yours today!

