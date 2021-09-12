4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $229,000

Classic family home in highly desirable Vinton neighborhood! This home has numerous updates including newer roof, replacement windows, wood floors, bathroom tile, and kitchen upgrades. The two car garage is a rare find in this neighborhood, and the corner lot provides extra room to grow. Enjoy time in the large sunroom, or on the back deck. Downstairs features a wet bar in the second family room, and a bedroom with walk in closet. The cul-de-sac locations provides a quiet setting and great place to raise a family. Come see today!