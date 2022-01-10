4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $239,950

Welcome home to 915 Pedigo Ln. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located within the town of Vinton's Montgomery Village neighborhood. Numerous upgrades and improvements will be found inside and out. The interior upper level offers a bright open concept floor plan and houses a family room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. The lower level provides an additional living room with a gas log fireplace. A perfect spot for game days, movie nights and recreation. A fourth bedroom, second full bath, storage and laundry complete the lower level . Additional features include: Covered front porch, oversized back deck with wood decking boards and built -in guttering, covered stone patio, detached garage & storage shed with electric, roof (2018), and tilt-in replacement windows (2018).