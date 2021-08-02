Lovely home in a highly desireable Roanoke County Neighborhood. This home boasts a screened in porch, replacement windows, and views of the mountains. Garage, workshop and lots of storage. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Basement has Rec Room, office/BR, full bath and the workshop. Peaceful Roanoke County location.New roof 2020, new HVACs 8 and 2-3 years ago respectively.Price reflects buyer obtaining new flooring throughout.
4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $299,950
