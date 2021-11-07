Back on the market! Contract fell through. Get your folks in to see this charming foursquare style home w/all the upgraded features you've come to enjoy. Immaculate, completely remodeled 2400SF two story home incl 4BR & 3.5 BA & has undergone extensive renovations & upgrades throughout. Exquisite flooring incl refinished oak & heart pine floors throughout most of home & bedrooms & new tile in the kitchens & baths. Entering through the covered front porch (w/oak swing), floorplan opens to spacious living room & fireplace w/beautiful French doors & access the dining room. Kitchen has all new maple Kraft Maid cabinets, Corian & butcher block combo counter tops, butler pantry, all new stainless appliances, built-in microwave,
4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $299,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurst is on the ballot today, seeking re-election against Republican Jason Ballard.
Battered and bruised Virginia Tech football team falls to Boston College
His name is Jonathan Zinski, and he farms hemp in Campbell County. He's giving away more than 100,000 donated seeds throughout Virginia on Nov. 13.
Tyler Lee Foster was part of a group of would-be robbers who were met with gunfire that left one dead and another badly wounded.
Radford police video: Hurst was driving on suspended license, said election sign incident was ‘hijinks’
The delegate was not charged with anything but wasn't allowed to drive away since his license was suspended.
A Montgomery County Electoral Board member said Friday that human errors were made during the relaying of early votes.
Two new faces expect to join the Roanoke County School Board, and two incumbents kept their seats after Election Day 2021, according to unoffi…
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The 2021 Hokies have been through the stages. Hope, disappointment, determination, heartbreak, frustration.
- Updated
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente tackles some hot button offensive topics
A dust-up over seating was at the heart of a bar confrontation that escalated into a shooting last year, according to details shared in court.