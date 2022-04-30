 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $379,950

4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $379,950

WELL KEPT COLONIAL/FR W/FP & BATH, ADDED TO BASEMENT HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN/LARGE PATIO/ADDED TILED MASTER SHOWER/LARGE MBR/CORNER LOT W/MOUNTAIN VIEWS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert