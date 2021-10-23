Gorgeous custom 3yr Craftsman style home on 1/2 acre lot on quiet cul-de-sac in desired Roanoke Co area. Enjoy coffee/glass of wine on front porch w/trex deck. Open design inside: 9' ceilings m/f; hdwd, tile, carpet (4th bdrm); Great rm has cathedral ceiling, b/i bookshelves & gas log fireplace; kit has island, self-close drs/drawers, pantry, granite, SS appls & eating area; DR w/tray ceilings & wall sconces; master suite offers w/i tiled shower, dbl sinks, granite & w/i closet. Sunroom w/cathedral ceiling overlooks fenced yard w/mountain views, 16'x 26' patio, gardens w/firepit. Up: 4th bdrm/kids hangout area has 1/2 bath & w/i closet, mountain views + w/i attic. Everything you need all on 1 floor! Greenway at end of street, conditioned crawl, dbl gar w/pantry & shelves. Owner/Agent.
4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $464,900
