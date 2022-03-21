Beautiful 2 story home with a FULL FINISHED basement with beautiful mountain views! This beauty is immaculate and well maintained! Features 3 bedrooms on the upper level which includes a huge master with dressing room, currently used a sitting room and walk-in closet. The full finished basement can be used an an in-law suite. The basement includes a family room, kitchenette, bedroom and office! This home offers the full package! Updates include new paint and new floors on upper level. roof replaced in 2019, garage doors replaced 2020, water softener was added 2018, and sump pump replaced 2022. Refrigerator in the kitchen does not convey. Refrigerator in the basement passes as is. Subject to finding suitable housing. Need at least a 45-60 day closing minimum.
4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $485,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The school board decided to change the school system's leadership on a unanimous vote.
A mixed-use plan, including a hotel, has been proposed for a site in the Hanging Rock area in Roanoke County, near the Salem line.
Virginia Tech spring practice notes: Offensive 'misfires', injury blues and filling out an early two-deep
Detailed run down from Virginia Tech football's second spring practice, what does the early depth chart look like? How did the quarterbacks do? Who were the standouts? And more...
Court documents state the wife told police that her husband entered the room where she was engaged in a sexual act with the shooting's victim.
"It'll be cool to go back to … Wisconsin," Murphy said.
He was taken immediately into custody.
He was taken to jail Thursday to await sentencing.
A jury ordered Mountain Valley Pipeline, which used its power of eminent domain to condemn the land, to pay the sum following a four-day trial in federal court.
"I value the concept of being able to learn and grow and expand my mind," Mutts said.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”