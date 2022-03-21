4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $485,500

Beautiful 2 story home with a FULL FINISHED basement with beautiful mountain views! This beauty is immaculate and well maintained! Features 3 bedrooms on the upper level which includes a huge master with dressing room, currently used a sitting room and walk-in closet. The full finished basement can be used an an in-law suite. The basement includes a family room, kitchenette, bedroom and office! This home offers the full package! Updates include new paint and new floors on upper level. roof replaced in 2019, garage doors replaced 2020, water softener was added 2018, and sump pump replaced 2022. Refrigerator in the kitchen does not convey. Refrigerator in the basement passes as is. Subject to finding suitable housing. Need at least a 45-60 day closing minimum.