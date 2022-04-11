 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $599,950

Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath home. Fantastic location, close in to Vinton, with Bedford taxes. 4.47 acres with privacy, views for miles and lots of wildlife. New 50 year roof with transferable warranty, new windows, totally remodeled baths, new decking, 24*48 metal building with concrete floor. 200 amp electric and water in the building. Great for storing an RV or boat. All new appliances stay.

