'The Castle'' is an extraordinary brick French Chateau home. You won't find an estate like this offered at such a bargain. This private and serene property offers close to 6 acres and almost 1500' of shoreline on Smith Mountain Lake. You'll notice at first glance the solid structure. Enjoy lake views from just about every room in the house, with multiple master bedrooms. Wake up to beautiful sunrise views over the lake. There are plenty of amenities to keep you entertained, including an outdoor pool overlooking the lake, indoor hot tub, exercise room, wet bar with fireplace, rec rooms and more. With a few updates you could turn this into a modern castle creating substantial equity.
4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $1,395,000
