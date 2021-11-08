Immaculate LIKE-NEW Home! Very Well Maintained, Gorgeous Open Floor Plan! Gleaming Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Spacious Master Suite. Fully Finished Lower Level offers Bed4, Huge Family Rm, Full Bath, Craft Rm, Storage & more {Potential for Full In-Law Quarters). Enjoy the Outdoors on the Lovely Screened Porch with Country Views, or the Rocking Chair Front Porch! Lennox HVAC INSTALLED IN 2020
4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $499,950
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurst is on the ballot today, seeking re-election against Republican Jason Ballard.
Battered and bruised Virginia Tech football team falls to Boston College
His name is Jonathan Zinski, and he farms hemp in Campbell County. He's giving away more than 100,000 donated seeds throughout Virginia on Nov. 13.
A Montgomery County Electoral Board member said Friday that human errors were made during the relaying of early votes.
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The 2021 Hokies have been through the stages. Hope, disappointment, determination, heartbreak, frustration.
Radford police video: Hurst was driving on suspended license, said election sign incident was ‘hijinks’
The delegate was not charged with anything but wasn't allowed to drive away since his license was suspended.
Two new faces expect to join the Roanoke County School Board, and two incumbents kept their seats after Election Day 2021, according to unoffi…
A dust-up over seating was at the heart of a bar confrontation that escalated into a shooting last year, according to details shared in court.
Most of the cryptos actually have use (unlike meme coins).
Tyler Lee Foster was part of a group of would-be robbers who were met with gunfire that left one dead and another badly wounded.