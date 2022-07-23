NO WAY you could build this two-year-old GORGEOUS custom-built Cape Cod for this price located in a new neighborhood near Smith Mountain Lake, Rocky Mount and Roanoke. This home offers custom hardwoods, custom kitchen with open floor plan to living room, large master en suite on the main level with 3 other bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs offers an office space, bonus room and a perfect area for entertaining. Enjoy your morning cup of joe on the back deck while looking at the beautiful mountain views. Agents please see private remarks.
4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $599,900
