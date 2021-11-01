4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $679,000

DON'T MISS OUT!! Beautiful Water View from left to right! (It only gets better in the winter!) 4br, 3 baths await you, your family & friends for making wonderful memories that will last a lifetime. Neutral tones throughout make it a cinch to add your touches. Easy walk to your covered dock w/party deck and deep water. Submit offers thru 5pm on 11/7/21 at which time seller will be reviewing. Seller does retain the right to make a decision earlier.