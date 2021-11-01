 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $679,000

4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $679,000

4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $679,000

DON'T MISS OUT!! Beautiful Water View from left to right! (It only gets better in the winter!) 4br, 3 baths await you, your family & friends for making wonderful memories that will last a lifetime. Neutral tones throughout make it a cinch to add your touches. Easy walk to your covered dock w/party deck and deep water. Submit offers thru 5pm on 11/7/21 at which time seller will be reviewing. Seller does retain the right to make a decision earlier.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert