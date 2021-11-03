If you are looking for privacy, solitude with mountain views, a place to hunt & fish yet convenient to Bedford, this is it!!! Perfectly situated between Roanoke & Lynchburg, this spacious 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home offers comfort and endless possibilities for an in law setting on the terrace level or Air BnB. Beautiful hardwood floors, soaring ceiling, handsome built - ins, split staircase, sunroom, oversized deck & patio are just a few of the amenities that await you. The separate artist's studio offers that special place to be creative to paint or write. A true retreat. Energy efficient solar panels reduce the electric bill to $65.00 a month. The property borders 700 feet on Goose Creek perfect for fishing, canoeing or kayaking. A nature & Sportsman's dream.
5 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $1,100,000
