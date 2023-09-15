Are you looking for a hunter's retreat? This first time offered unique property offers gorgeous sunrise views of the Peaks of Otter, and 16 wooded acres for the hunters! Prepare gourmet meals on your Viking range while the family gathers in the eat in kitchen. Cozy up to the fireplace on cold winter nights. Enjoy all the seasons on the front porch. Gather around the fire pit for smores on crisp fall evenings. The oversized 2 car garage has a 12X24 workshop (with storage above), EV plug-in, and 2 outside lean-too for your outdoor equipment. Three storage sheds gives you plenty of spaces to store all your tools and toys.
5 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $875,000
-
- Updated
