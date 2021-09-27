5 Bedroom Home in Bent Mountain - $1,150,000

A Private Mountain Retreat. Amazing Mountain Views from a well appointed, open, one level living space. In ground salt water pool, 2 screened in porches, garden space & oversized garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Gourmet state of the art kitchen & oversized laundry-mudroom off garage. Master suite on the first floor has 2 walk-in closets, heated bathroom floors & air jetted tub. New heat pumps, recently paved driveway & recently replaced deck. Central Vac, 2 tankless hot water heaters, additional wood stove furnace, whole house audio/surround sound, professionally landscaped & incredible private. 3 Zone Air, whole house generator. Pool Table, Entertainment Cabinet & Bar Cabinet in lower level family room convey. The lower level Keg-O-Rator passes as is.