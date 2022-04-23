5 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $649,950

Nothing to do but move into this one! Built in 2020 this home offers all the right updates, a great floor plan, lot and location. Open concept entry level with spacious great room, tall ceilings, huge laundry room, plenty of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors. Gorgeous master suite with spacious closets, huge bathroom w/tiled flooring, 3 additional bedrooms on the other side of the home for children, office space etc. Unbelievable kitchen, high-end appliances, over-sized walk-in pantry, quartz counters, double fridge, plenty of cabinets, double wall oven and breakfast nook. Easy walk-out access to your deck with mountain views, wired for audio on deck and front porch makes it great for entertaining. On the lower level you have a finished space that's great for a playroom,