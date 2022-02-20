5 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $325,000

Old timey charm meets modern convenience! Come soak in the traditional design married with contemporary features such as the upscale kitchen with brand new ss appliances, granite counters, new cabinetry, and awesome bar. You'll be impressed with the refinished wood floors, replacement windows, updated baths, and closet organizers. And, oh, that gorgeous wraparound front porch offering views overlooking d'town Boones Mill! Maintenance-free brick exterior. And how about that unique upper foyer: it's like a bonus room itself! You'll be asking yourself how will you use all this space. So convenient to Roanoke (15 mins), Rocky Mount (10 mins), and SML (25 mins). Enjoy fresh local dining and entertainment. Includes Tract 1 for 2+ acres already subdivided. Come and be prepared to stay for a spell