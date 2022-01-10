If you are searching for a unique, one of a kind tree house situated on 10+ acres, huge wrap around deck (perfect for entertaining), panoramic views, compeltely remodeled from top to bottom, minutes to downtown Roanoke & located in sought after SW County School District..... the search is over! This spacious multi-level home has (2) large bedrooms, laundry, bathroom & family room on the entry level with (3) additional bedrooms, (2) bathrooms, great room (complete with cathedral ceilings, stone columns, copper skylights) new kitchen with granite/stainless appliances & a second laundry hookup all located on the upper level. The meticulous attention to detail throughout this ''home on the mountain'' perfectly combines modern living & nature all under one roof.
5 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $599,950
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The unidentified student is asking a federal judge to lift the "F" he received and reverse a finding of academic misconduct by Virginia Tech's honor system, saying he did not receive a fair hearing.
About 30 people were hospitalized and the health department confirmed three deaths. Now the Vests of Roanoke have lost both parents.
Snowfall amounts of 1-3 inches appear likely from the Blue Ridge westward, with trace to 2 inch amounts east of the Blue Ridge.
The section has been closed for almost two years.
Virginia Tech solves its depth issues at quarterbacks by landing not one, but TWO verbal commitments from transfer QBs on Thursday night
Jon Laaser has been the voice of Tech football and men's basketball since 2015.
ROCKY MOUNT — Residents of Rocky Mount will soon have another place to go to for a fresh cup of coffee.
Newly committed Virginia Tech QB Jason Brown never gave up on his dream of playing for the Hokies
The eatery, which had its grand opening this past Tuesday, is located at 2675 Roanoke St. in the building that previously housed a Denny's restaurant.
Snow is expected between 6 and 11 p.m., followed by some of the coldest weather our region has seen in 3 years on Friday and early Saturday.