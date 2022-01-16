5 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $339,900

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beautiful 5Bed Farmhouse Built Circa 1900 nestled on 4.23 acres with Gorgeous Mountain Views! Great Location, Very Well Maintained & Move-In Ready! Charming Finishes, Original Staircase, Hardwood Floors, Fresh Paint, Nice Sunroom & much more! Fenced Pasture, Bold Stream, 2-car Garage & Add'l 3-Bay Covered Parking. {HVAC 2017, Propane backup, Insulation 2018, Windows Updated, Fireplaces pass ''as-is'', New well line, Some furnishings negotiable, Springhouse under Sunroom porch for Add'l water source if desired} *Also Listed w/124.98 acres as follows: Residential MLS 882419 & Farm MLS 882420*

