5 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $364,500

Well taken care of 5 BR/4 BA brick, 2-story home located behind Lord Botetourt High School. You will fall in love with the meticulously cared for front and back yards which are like a paradise w/multiple driveways. Home does need some updating but has been well cared for including recent 2020 Sunroom, new bathroom upper level, 30 yr. Arc. roof, new furnace 2021 and new water softener. Possible in-law suite lower level with full bath, kitchen w/2 refrigerators, stove, and dishwasher, fireplace and room with no window that could be used as a bedroom. Home has master bedroom suite upper level and the other 4 bedrooms are super large which you cannot find today. Multiple fireplaces, ceilings fans, laundry on entry and lower level options. The fenced backyard is a beautiful masterpiece