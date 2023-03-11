Don't miss this newly built (2021) and hard to find, 5 Bedroom/3.5 bath townhouse in the wonderful Daleville Town Center. Entry level includes dining room, office, living room, half bath, and a bright and open kitchen with deck just off living room. The second floor features a master bedroom with large walk-in closet and beautiful bathroom with tiled shower. Three additional bedrooms, full bath, and laundry are also on second level. The newly renovated lower level features an additional master bedroom with walk-in closet and a full bath with tile shower and dual vanities. Lower level also includes storage area and two car garage which is wired for electric car charging. Conveniently located just north of Roanoke, with excellent schools, and close to shopping, dining, and recreation
5 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $475,000
-
- Updated
