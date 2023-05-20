Gorgeous newly constructed home w/ mountain views in the heart of Daleville Town Center. Welcoming entry level boasts great open concept floorplan w spacious luxury kitchen & living room, formal dining room, laundry, and private office w/ built in shelving. Upper level features 4 bedrooms, including large master suite w/ en suite bath and walk-in closet. Huge bonus space above the 2 car garage is fully finished with living space, full kitchen, and bath - perfect as an inlaw suite or apartment. Enjoy the flat and beautifully landscaped backyard from your back porch - all within walking distance of the many shops, restaurants and entertainment of Daleville Town Center Pavilion & Greenway/walking trails. HOA fee includes lawn maintenance, snow removal, and a shared picnic area with fireplace.
5 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $569,950
