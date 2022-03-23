 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $600,000

Welcome home to this gorgeous Cape Cod on a quiet cul-de-sac in Daleville's coveted Hollymeade off Glebe Road. Solar powered, updated and well-maintained home on 1+ nearly flat acre is surrounded by mountain views. Thoughtful layout features 6 bedrooms,including 2 primary bedrooms (main and 2nd floor), plus private screened porch and hot tub. Remodeled chef's kitchen with 2 sinks, granite countertops, stainless steel gas cook top, double oven, custom shaker cabinets plus pantry with additional sink and dishwasher. Wine cellar, expansive back patio and fire pit perfect for entertaining. Speak Easy/secret room on the lower level! Large double garage includes Electric Vehicle charging. Around the corner from Greenfield Elementary, and Daleville Town Center. Fiber Optic Internet Available.

