One-owner Brick 1.5 Story with surrounding mountain views on one of the largest lots in Ashley Plantation! This home is thoughtfully crafted with hardwoods through the first floor from an open kitchen into the 2 story great room, main floor primary suite and laundry room, and a half step in from the oversized 2 car garage. The back nine of Ashley plantation weaves in front of Blue Ridge mountains from the private rear deck. Full walkout basement with full bath rough in ready to go for further expansion. Fiber Optic Internet, natural gas, and public water and sewer. First floor office with double doors for those that work from home.
5 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $600,000
