 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $600,000

5 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $600,000

5 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $600,000

One-owner Brick 1.5 Story with surrounding mountain views on one of the largest lots in Ashley Plantation! This home is thoughtfully crafted with hardwoods through the first floor from an open kitchen into the 2 story great room, main floor primary suite and laundry room, and a half step in from the oversized 2 car garage. The back nine of Ashley plantation weaves in front of Blue Ridge mountains from the private rear deck. Full walkout basement with full bath rough in ready to go for further expansion. Fiber Optic Internet, natural gas, and public water and sewer. First floor office with double doors for those that work from home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert