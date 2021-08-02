5 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $635,000

Open Floorplan 5 bedroom 5 full bathroom 1.5 story on nearly flat lot in Ashley Plantation. 2 Bedrooms on first floor, including master bedroom and laundry along with office with vaulted ceiling. Covered porch off the back with mountain views. Very convenient to Clubhouse,pool, and tennis courts. 3 car garage with large driveway. 2nd floor has additional master suite and 2 more large bedrooms. Finished basement for additionalflex space. Fiber optic internet and recently replaced HVAC units. Be sure to see 3d Tour!