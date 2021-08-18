Now introducing 180 Ashby Dr in Daleville's Summit Of Ashley neighborhood. This two owner, custom built home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 2 half baths, all within 5,300 finished sq ft. A thoughtful, and bright floor plan compliment three finished levels of the home. The entry level features an expansive master suite with dual walk-in closets, a formal dining room, and a living room with tons of natural light. A tastefully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, breakfast nook, and dining area complements the living space. Multiple access points to an entertaining host's dream and a three car garage round out the entry level. The upper level consists of three additional spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and with two full baths.
5 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $709,950
