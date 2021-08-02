5 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $850,000

Custom built and better than new home on Ashley Plantations 8th hole. Thoughtfully planned and executed to maximize an open floorplan for natural light, utility, and character, all the while on one of the best lots in the area. Main level living with a half step in from 3 car garage, large master suite covered with windows and high ceilings, and an office and laundry. Additional bedrooms on second floor. Brick construction with accents of Hardie Siding and Drivit. Concrete driveway and rear patios sit naturally above the par 4 curving around the property. Locally Handmade maple cabinets, large plank Oak Flooring, custom built-ins, custom trim package, and natural stone tops throughout. Irrigation system in front and back yard. Additional multiple vehicle garage in basement.