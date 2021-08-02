Custom built and better than new home on Ashley Plantations 8th hole. Thoughtfully planned and executed to maximize an open floorplan for natural light, utility, and character, all the while on one of the best lots in the area. Main level living with a half step in from 3 car garage, large master suite covered with windows and high ceilings, and an office and laundry. Additional bedrooms on second floor. Brick construction with accents of Hardie Siding and Drivit. Concrete driveway and rear patios sit naturally above the par 4 curving around the property. Locally Handmade maple cabinets, large plank Oak Flooring, custom built-ins, custom trim package, and natural stone tops throughout. Irrigation system in front and back yard. Additional multiple vehicle garage in basement.
5 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Virginia woman opened sanctuary for elderly Border Collies in Gloucester County. Then her neighbors sued.
- Updated
Most of the dogs are old and most are ailing, some with a dire combination of diseases and diagnoses that leave them not long for this world.
In case you hadn't noticed, Christiansburg's town council has lately resembled a boiling cauldron of backbiting and resentment.
“Most of us hate anything that we don’t understand.”
Medical marijuana is coming to the Roanoke Valley, as the region’s first cannabis dispensary prepares to open for patients in Salem in early August..
Before he started the Trump Store and decried Democrats and liberals as "evil," Franklin County Speedway owner Donald "Whitey" Taylor spent decades annoying local government officials with his publicity stunts. “The fact that it’s controversial is the only reason I like doing it,” he said.
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
Nick Leftwich, 32, is Cave Spring High's new football coach. The third-generation coach has built a staff that includes his father, Jeff Leftwich.
Five women were arrested after complaints about illicit sexual activity.
The chair, secretary and treasurer of party gave varying reasons for their decisions.
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River beginning today, says the Virginia Department of Health.