5 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $550,000

Exquisite Queen Anne style Victorian home. Built in 1903 this 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath is located on 3.84 acres of beautiful pastoral and mountain views. Roanoke River frontage of 80ft +/-. Zoned General Business (see attached approved uses). Garage is 60'x40' and 2400sqft with office area and full bathroom. Three large bay doors includes 8000 pound lift. 1000 ft +/- frontage on Hwy 460 midway between Salem and Blacksburg.

