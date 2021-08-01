One of a kind opportunity to have over 17 acres in Fincastle along with an impeccably maintained 1800's restored farmhouse and two additional buildings. Detached former schoolhouse serves as two story office with both covered and uncovered deck with private setting sits nestled into the hillside near the home. Modern amenities through additions in the primary dwelling while holding the charm of Old Fincastle. Additional building allows even more flexibility for an office or recreational building and has a workshop and more garage space on the lower level. Another detached 2 car garage sits right behind the home for convenient access and have several bays for storage of equipment to maintain the property. Very private park like setting while still in the middle of everything!
5 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Virginia woman opened sanctuary for elderly Border Collies in Gloucester County. Then her neighbors sued.
Most of the dogs are old and most are ailing, some with a dire combination of diseases and diagnoses that leave them not long for this world.
In case you hadn't noticed, Christiansburg's town council has lately resembled a boiling cauldron of backbiting and resentment.
Medical marijuana is coming to the Roanoke Valley, as the region’s first cannabis dispensary prepares to open for patients in Salem in early August..
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
Cathy Reynolds asserts in a federal lawsuit that her home was searched in retaliation three days after she successfully defended her stepson on murder charges.
Nick Leftwich, 32, is Cave Spring High's new football coach. The third-generation coach has built a staff that includes his father, Jeff Leftwich.
Five women were arrested after complaints about illicit sexual activity.
The chair, secretary and treasurer of party gave varying reasons for their decisions.
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River beginning today, says the Virginia Department of Health.
CDC calls for vaccinated people in areas with high COVID risk to mask up. In Virginia, that's most localities
The pandemic is getting worse. The risk of the delta variant mutating into future strains that could evade vaccines is becoming a fearful possibility. And the U.S. has hit a wall in vaccinations.