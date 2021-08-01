5 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $650,000

One of a kind opportunity to have over 17 acres in Fincastle along with an impeccably maintained 1800's restored farmhouse and two additional buildings. Detached former schoolhouse serves as two story office with both covered and uncovered deck with private setting sits nestled into the hillside near the home. Modern amenities through additions in the primary dwelling while holding the charm of Old Fincastle. Additional building allows even more flexibility for an office or recreational building and has a workshop and more garage space on the lower level. Another detached 2 car garage sits right behind the home for convenient access and have several bays for storage of equipment to maintain the property. Very private park like setting while still in the middle of everything!