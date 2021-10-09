Fabulous one-level home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2-car garage, quiet street boasting lovely front porch, and cozy covered porch overlooking lovely back yard backing to mature trees. Step inside to an open floor plan that's just what you're looking for! Gorgeous great room with fireplace, open to the incredible kitchen with huge island, lots of cabinets, large gathering space for meals, stainless appliances. Main level features beautiful main level master, beautiful windows overlooking lush back yard, pampering master bath with massive tiled shower you must see to believe, walk-in closet. Second level bedrooms with adjacent full bath. Main level garage, so convenient, lots of storage. Second level features three other spacious bedrooms and third full bath. One bedroom on the second level is enjoyed as a family room, ideal for home/virtual schooling, or office. This home will not disappoint, so spacous, and like new! Call for your personal showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Forest - $429,900
