 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Glade Hill - $1,200,000

5 Bedroom Home in Glade Hill - $1,200,000

5 Bedroom Home in Glade Hill - $1,200,000

Gorgeous custom built one owner waterfront home in prime Smith Mountain Lake location. 220' waterfront. Less than 10 miles to Westlake for shopping, dining, medical, fitness & more .Less than 10 miles to Rocky Mount VA for all these amenities and others. Gorgeous lake views from almost every room. Two Master suites. (One on the entry level and one on the lower level.) Screen porch on entry, as well as a large deck with glass rails. Lower level patio. Entry level can be fully handicap accessible. (no steps even to shower) Lower level ceiling is 9.5', very bright and open. 3 zoned HVAC, 2 Hot Water heaters & generator. Huge upper level office with large attic storage area. Chefs kitchen with prep sink, granite counters, gas stove, custom cabinets, wall oven, microwave with conv.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert