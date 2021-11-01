5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $1,050,000

A grand estate in southern colonial style situated on 6+ acres with unobstructed views of Smith Mountain Lake and over 1000 ft. of shoreline. Gaze upon the gorgeous Virginia sunsets from the expansive columned covered sitting porches. Enjoy the privacy and space this unique 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath property affords as the perfect family retreat! Built in 1989 with classic hardwood floors, multiple fireplaces, and built-in features and details throughout, this home's large stately rooms and classic style are truly one of a kind and a MUST SEE. This home also boasts 5 covered garage spaces, a 2-slip covered dock with storage, and tons of level space outside to enjoy. Imagine your family's enjoyment of this unique lake home for years to come!